Rob Greenfield returns to UWL for special presentation

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - An alumnus from UW-La Crosse will be back on campus, raising awareness about environmental issues.

Rob Greenfield graduated from the university in 2009, and will be presenting his year-long project to grow and forage 100 percent of the food he eats on Tuesday, Sep. 24.

Greenfield's topics have been covered by National Geographic, BBC, and other major news channels.

On Tuesday, Greenfield was at the Community Food Forest at the YMCA, as it's a prime example of foraging your own food.

"This is here for anyone to come forage. So, this is publicly accessible. You can pick apples, and cherries, you can make tea from the different flowers here, there's weeds that you can eat. All around me there's food growing right here at the YMCA and that's a pretty cool community project," said Greenfield.

Greenfield is showing off his free presentation called “Be the Change in A Messed Up World” on Tuesday at Graff Main Hall, starting at 4:45 pm.

