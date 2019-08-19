Road work starting Tuesday near La Crescent

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WKBT) - Road construction happening on the Minnesota side of the river starts Tuesday.

Minnesota Department of Transportation crews will work on sealing cracks on some highways in southeast Minnesota starting Tuesday.

Highway 61 near La Crescent, along with Highways 16 and 44 near Hokah will be worked on during the project.

The effort will help preserve state roads, according to MNDot.

On two-lane roads, motorists will take turns using the single open lane while being directed by flaggers.

Delays are expected be minimal through work zones.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.