Road work continues on La Crosse Street near Losey Boulevard

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Beginning Monday, traffic in both directions on La Crosse Street, from Losey Boulevard to 23rd Street North, will be reduced to one lane each way.

Beginning at 9 a.m., August 26, the outside lanes will be open to traffic, while the center lanes are repaired. The speed limit will be reduced to 15 miles per hour and motorists can expect delays during construction.

All lanes are expected to reopen by Wednesday, August 28.

Contact the City of La Crosse Street Department with questions at 608-789-7340.

