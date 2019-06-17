Road repairs will limit traffic downtown
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Drivers may want to plan another route during road repairs in downtown La Crosse.
Repairs will begin Monday at 9:00 a.m. on 3rd St. N. from State St. to Cass St.
Southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane until the repairs are finished. Traffic will be re-routed during the day.
The Street Department says drivers going through the area should expect delays and use caution during the repairs.
