Road repairs will limit traffic downtown

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Drivers may want to plan another route during road repairs in downtown La Crosse.

Repairs will begin Monday at 9:00 a.m. on 3rd St. N. from State St. to Cass St.

Southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane until the repairs are finished. Traffic will be re-routed during the day.

The Street Department says drivers going through the area should expect delays and use caution during the repairs.

