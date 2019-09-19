Road Closures due to Flooding

Vernon County, WI (WKBT) - According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, the following roads are closed:

Cedar Valley Rd in Bergen is closed at W116 to S1712 N Stoddard Rd (Hamburg Township).

State HWY 131 in Ontario is closed due to water over the roadway on HWY 131 to the north from HWY 33.HWY 131 is open going south from Ontario. State st in Ontario is also closed due to water over roadway.

Tunnelville Rd in Stark is closed due to water over roadway.

County Road JJ in Viroqua is closed due to a compromised bridge just off USH 14.

County Road P in Whitestown is closed just off HWY 131 N of Rockton due to water over roadway.

