ROAD CLOSURES: Area flooding caused washouts, rock slides

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Many roads are closed due to flooding, washouts and rock slides.

In La Crosse, Old Town Hall Road, east of Rio Grande Blvd., is closed to traffic due to a washout and is impassable.

Multiple roads in Vernon County are closed this morning due to water over the road, washouts and debris.

State Highway 162 is closed from Highway 14 to Highway 35 near Bergen, County Road P near Christiana and Coon has water over the road and debris in numerous spots and there are multiple washouts in Clinton.

The complete list is below:

County Road 21 is closed in Houston County due to a washout from heavy rain.

The road is closed from Mound Prairie to Chicken Ridge.

According to the Houston County Sheriff's Office, the closure will likely continue into next week.

