News

Road closure in Houston County due to washout

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 08:48 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 08:48 AM CDT

County Road 21 is closed in Houston County due to a washout from heavy rain.

The road is closed from Mound Prairie to Chicken Ridge.

According to the Houston County Sheriff's Office, the closure will likely continue into next week.

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars