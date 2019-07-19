Road closure in Houston County due to washout
County Road 21 is closed in Houston County due to a washout from heavy rain.
The road is closed from Mound Prairie to Chicken Ridge.
According to the Houston County Sheriff's Office, the closure will likely continue into next week.
