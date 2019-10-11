The Cameroon Garden dedicated at Riverside Park

Riverside Park dedicates new garden A new garden at Riverside park is...

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A new garden at Riverside Park is celebrating diversity in La Crosse and the rich cultural traditions of Cameroon.

The Riverside International Friendship Garden dedicated the space to La Crosse's Sister City Kumbo, Cameroon Thursday afternoon.

The garden features colors found in the Cameroon flag, and artwork specially designed and crafted to honor the country's unique culture and history.

It's been years in the making through donations from the community, and there's more work to be done. To help continue building the Cameroon Garden text CameroonGarden to 44-321.

