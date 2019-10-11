The Cameroon Garden dedicated at Riverside Park
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A new garden at Riverside Park is celebrating diversity in La Crosse and the rich cultural traditions of Cameroon.
The Riverside International Friendship Garden dedicated the space to La Crosse's Sister City Kumbo, Cameroon Thursday afternoon.
The garden features colors found in the Cameroon flag, and artwork specially designed and crafted to honor the country's unique culture and history.
It's been years in the making through donations from the community, and there's more work to be done. To help continue building the Cameroon Garden text CameroonGarden to 44-321.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest News
- UPDATE: Dahl Family YMCA vandalized in early morning break-in
- Council approves purchase of downtown property for 600K
- Winona State students live with senior citizens under new program
- Manufacturing industry hoping to rebound
- Rochester mother allegedly attempted to kill her 5 children, herself
- New major approved at UW-La Crosse
- Lizzo came to Madison for a concert and left with an adopted dog
- La Crosse Police complete One Mind Campaign Pledge
- Evers: More health insurance options on tap this fall
- President Trump holds campaign rally in Minneapolis