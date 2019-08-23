Riverside Band Shell Project to honor La Crosse logging history
Six oak trees will be part of the shell structure
WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) - The new La Crosse Band Shell at Riverside Park is being built with special materials local to our area.
Six whole oak trees behind Mondovi Dairy Systems in West Salem are being used as part of the structure for the new Band Shell.
A group of select people got a sneak-peek at the inner workings and construction of the project on Thursday, as well as a layout of exactly how those oak trees will be used.
"We have a history in La Crosse of logging along the black river with saw mills. So, it ties into historic downtown La Crosse. It's going to be illuminated at night, and it's going to be a jewel in Riverside Park," said Co-Chair of the La Crosse Band Shell Consortium, Terry Bauer.
The Oak Trees are estimated to be a part of the band shell structure by the first week of September, just in time for the Woodstock celebration on Sept. 3, at La Crosse's Riverside Park.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest News
- Former principal can coach football team despite state investigation into alleged misconduct
- Western Technical College to offer three new programs for automation, animal science and robotics
- Pizza Ranch groundbreaking held in La Crosse
- La Crosse police arrest 3 in north side shots fired incident
- Blair parents use GPS technology to help monitor special needs children
- Wisconsin man accused of threatening workplace shooting
- Riverside Band Shell Project to honor La Crosse logging history
- All Abilities Trane Park Project receives another donation
- 2 tour buses crash near Minnesota State Fair, 8 injured
- Man crashes into Beaver Dam Middle School, starts fire