Riverside Band Shell Project to honor La Crosse logging history

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) - The new La Crosse Band Shell at Riverside Park is being built with special materials local to our area.

Six whole oak trees behind Mondovi Dairy Systems in West Salem are being used as part of the structure for the new Band Shell.

A group of select people got a sneak-peek at the inner workings and construction of the project on Thursday, as well as a layout of exactly how those oak trees will be used.

"We have a history in La Crosse of logging along the black river with saw mills. So, it ties into historic downtown La Crosse. It's going to be illuminated at night, and it's going to be a jewel in Riverside Park," said Co-Chair of the La Crosse Band Shell Consortium, Terry Bauer.

The Oak Trees are estimated to be a part of the band shell structure by the first week of September, just in time for the Woodstock celebration on Sept. 3, at La Crosse's Riverside Park.

