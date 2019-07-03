Riverfest underway for 2019 in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - La Crosse's annual Riverfest celebration got underway Wednesday morning in Riverside Park.

Dozens of past commodores and others gathered for the opening ceremony.

Thousands of people are expected to take part in the music, food and entertainment at the festival.

This year's Commodore, Bill LaRue, says the event is fun for the whole family.

"Lots of shows for kids to watch, we have magicians, we have hypnotists, we have clowns, it's just a lot of things for kids," said Bill LaRue, 2019 Riverfest Commodore.

An admission button is required for entry to the Riverfest grounds.



