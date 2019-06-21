Riverfest offers free buttons to military service members
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Riverfest La Crosse is offering up to two free buttons for the event to active duty and retired Military.
Veterans can pick up the buttons at the Veterans Services Office in La Crosse. According to a Riverfest La Crosse Facebook post, Veterans will need to provide an ID card or copy of discharge paperwork.
Riverfest La Crosse is July 3 – 6 in Riverside Park.
