Riverfest BINGO hosted by Women of the Moose

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - It's a great feeling when you get to shout that 5 letter word BINGO, but the Women of the Moose say it's an even better feeling when you can shout it for a good cause.

Women of the Moose in La Crosse held their annual BINGO event at Riverfest on Friday. Players could buy 3 cards for $5 with half of the proceeds going to the Salvation Army's Feed the Kids Program, which provides free meals to children who do not have access to summer food programs.

