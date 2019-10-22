River Valley VA Clinic relocating to Valley View Mall

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The River Valley VA Community Clinic in La Crosse will be moving to a former retail space in Valley View Mall early 2021.

According to a new release from the Tomah VA Medical Center, the River Valley VA Community Clinic is part of the Tomah VA Medical Center, which includes a medical center in Tomah and three additional community clinics in Wisconsin.

The Tomah VA Medical Center signed a lease with JTW Development, LLC of Lake Forest, IL for the space in Valley View Mall, the release said.

The River Valley VA Clinic provides primary care (including chronic disease management, patient education and health promotion), whole health services, mental health services, tele-healthcare and laboratory services.

The new clinic space will include additional primary care services, audiology, and optometry.

