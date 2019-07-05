River City Championship Wrestling returns to Riverfest

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - Wrestling fans got a show from semi-professional wrestlers at Riverfest.

River City Championship Wrestling returned to Riverfest for the 3rd year in a row. The show took place at the North Stage at 1:30 Thursday afternoon.

Wrestlers performed entertaining moves and gave energy to the largest crowd they've seen at Riverfest celebrations.

Co-owner of River City Championship Wrestling, Derek Martine, said, "We got about 16 wrestlers from all across the Midwest. We got all the way from the cities to southern Illinois, Green Bay, Milwaukee, a few local guys too."

River City Wrestling hosts regular shows every month at the American Legion in La Crosse.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.