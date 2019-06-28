Risk of road buckling increases during hot weather

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) - The risk of issues with road pavement is increasing with hot weather coming this summer.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is asking motorists to be alert for the potential of pavement buckling.

That is when two sections of pavement push against each other, creating a ridge of pavement.

Those problems can create damage to vehicles or even injuries to passengers.

"If you see one, first we want you to make sure you can safely get around it, slow down, get into another lane, and then we just ask that you call 911 if it's severe enough," said Trooper Matt Chambers with the Wisconsin State Patrol.

To help avoid issues, drivers are reminded to wear their seat belts, watch the road ahead and obey speed limits.



