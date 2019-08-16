Ride Across Wisconsin heads to Green Bay

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The Wisconsin Bike Federation offers a new route and challenges for the 5th Annual Ride Across Wisconsin tomorrow.

The ride will leave Riverside Park at 5 a..m., Saturday, August 17 and offers scenic views across the back roads of Wisconsin. According to a news release, the riders will stop at Plover for a "Halfway Party", then the following day will continue to the finish line in Green Bay. The ride is a total of 225 miles and can be completed in 1 or 2 days or a 1 day, 100 mile ride is available.

The Federation said, the 2019 event is bringing in over 900 riders from across the country and even the world. Registration for participants will be set up in Riverside Park Friday, August 16th. All are welcome to take in the festivities at The Charmant Hotel's RiverRoast and then continue to the All Rider Presentation held at the Weber Center.

More information on Ride Across Wisconsin can be found here.

