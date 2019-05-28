Richland County Sheriff looking for missing teen

TWIN BLUFFS, Wis. (WKBT) - The Richland County Sheriff's Department is looking for a missing teen.

According to a Facebook Post from the department, Chad Meyer, 15, went missing on May 26 from his home in Twin Bluffs.

Authorities say Meyer has ties to the Sparta area and Monroe County.

Contact the Richland County Sheriff's Department with any information at 608-647- 2106.

