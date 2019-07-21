Richland Center man to be charged in connection with Viroqua theft

VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT) - A Richland Center man is accused of being involved in the theft of auto parts from a salvage yard in rural Viroqua. The incident occurred earlier this month and was reported on July 16.

The investigation continued throughout the week. Authorities identified Jeremy W. Stankovich, 37, as someone in connection with the incident.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Stankovich is cooperating with the investigation. Formal charges will be sought through the county's district attorney.

Stankovich is expected to appear in Vernon County Circuit Court on August 7.

The Richland County Sheriff's Office, Richland Center Police Department and the Fond du Lac Police Department assisted with the investigation.

The incident remains under investigation.

