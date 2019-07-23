News

Retirement party held for outgoing La Crosse chief of police

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - La Crosse's outgoing chief of police is being celebrated on his final day.

An open house celebration was held Tuesday morning for Chief Ron Tischer.

Tischer is leaving the La Crosse Police Department after seven years.

The chief says he will carry with him a range of memories from his time in La Crosse.

"I hate to name one, and I don't want to leave anybody out so, I think there's so many we can look back on but definitely the partnerships we built with some of the people and the businesses and some of the non-profit organizations here in the city has been truely rewarding, for me especially," said Outgoing Chief of La Crosse Police Ron Tischer.

A nationwide search is underway to find Chief Tischer's replacement.
 

