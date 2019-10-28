Results are in for Drug Take Back Day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Over the weekend local authorities and agencies participated in a national event to try to make our community safer.

Seven different area law enforcement agencies, along with local community groups, took part in the National Drug Take Back Day.

On Saturday, people could drop-off their unused and expired medications to the La Crosse County Health and Human Services building, which were then disposed of by state officials.

At the end of the day, 67 boxes, or more than 11-hundred pounds were collected.

Officials say events like these keep prescribed medications from getting into the wrong hands.

"We know that by having these medications out there that are unused, it's creating a safety and public health concern for us. Often times we see those prescription medications maybe being stolen, misused, abused, or ingested, and putting them in the hands of people that we do not need them in the hands of," Avery Schott of the La Crosse Police said.

It's also important to remember that medications should never be flushed or poured down the drain, where they can contaminate the water supply.

If you missed Saturday's events, there are drug drop-off boxes available during normal business hours at police departments in Bangor, Campbell, Holmen, La Crosse, Onalaska and West Salem, as well as the La Crosse County Sheriff's Department.

