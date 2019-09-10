Rest Area to close in La Crosse County
ROCKLAND, Wis. (WKBT) - A rest stop in our area will be permanently closing soon.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the rest area east of Bangor on I-90 east bound will be closed starting October 14th.
The decision was made to put resources towards more active rest areas.
WisDOT officials found the rest stop didn't get a lot of use, compared to other facilities in the state.
The rest area opened in 1969, making it the oldest rest area operated by WisDOT.
Workers will be relocated to similar jobs at the new rest stop that was opened in 2016 on French Island, near the Wisconsin-Minnesota border.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest News
- ALERT DAYS - Rounds Of Heavy Rain Could Lead To Flooding Concerns
- EF1 tornado touched down in Winona cemetery
- Viterbo V-Hawk women's volleyball team forfeits 34 games from 2018 season
- Jackson Co. man arrested, accused of causing infant daughter's death
- Democrat introduces bills to pump more money into CWD fight
- GM recalls nearly 3.8M pickups, SUVs to fix brake issues
- Christian Yelich suffers fractured kneecap, will miss remainder of season
- Wisconsin man arrested for involvement in 'empire of illegal drugs,' police say
- UnitedHealth Group hosting statewide virtual job fair
- Festival Foods on Copeland Ave. in La Crosse cutting hours