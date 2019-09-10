Rest Area to close in La Crosse County

ROCKLAND, Wis. (WKBT) - A rest stop in our area will be permanently closing soon.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the rest area east of Bangor on I-90 east bound will be closed starting October 14th.

The decision was made to put resources towards more active rest areas.

WisDOT officials found the rest stop didn't get a lot of use, compared to other facilities in the state.

The rest area opened in 1969, making it the oldest rest area operated by WisDOT.

Workers will be relocated to similar jobs at the new rest stop that was opened in 2016 on French Island, near the Wisconsin-Minnesota border.

