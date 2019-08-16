Rest area opening delayed in Winona County

LEWISTON, Minn. (WKBT) - Drivers on I-90 in Minnesota will have to wait to use an area rest stop.

The re-opening of the Enterprise rest area near Lewiston in western Winona County has been delayed until next week.

The rest area was closed for installation of a new septic tank.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says they expect the rest area to reopen next Thursday.

