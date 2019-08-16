Resource for foster parents in Monroe County looking for community support
TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) - A resource for foster parents in Monroe County is looking for the community's support.
The Caring Closet provides items like clothes, cribs and toys free of charge to help foster families.
A 'GoFundMe' page has been set up to raise money to help the closet cover its rental costs.
"Kids are expensive and the things that we put into them, and so this is for, we've been able to help some low income families that needed an extra boost and kids that are working with social services that aren't being removed and then for us foster parents to just swap out and get whatever we need," said Danielle Calhoun, Caring Closet president.
The Caring Closet has a goal of $1,500.
Donations can be made here.
