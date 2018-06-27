Residents on Losey Boulevard pleased with speed limit changes

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Susan Price has lived in her home on Losey Boulevard for nine years. Enough time to be fed up with an issue some of us might not think of: Speed and heavy traffic.

"The dishes rattle in the cupboards," Price says.

Resulting in cracks in her ceiling and all around the house.

She says it's a price she shouldn't have to pay, for drivers who aren't abiding by the law.

"Why do we have to refix you know."

June of last year, the city council voted 9-2 to lower the speed limit on Losey Boulevard from 30 to 25 miles per hour.

"This is a neighborhood and they live here and they were feeling the speeds were getting excessive out here and they spoke up and talked to their council members and ultimately the city made this change," said Sergeant Tom Walsh with the La Crosse Police Department.

Sergeant Tom Walsh with the La Crosse Police Department says from 2017 to 2018, they have issued 378 citations and 510 written warnings.

A statistic Price says, does not shock her.

"I very much believe that."

But the change in speed limit, even if it's just 5 miles per hour, is making a difference.

"Yes very much, I would say very much of a change," Price said.

"I think all in all these speeds are starting to slow down and we're seeing some results out here on Losey Boulevard," Walsh said.