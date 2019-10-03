Research continues as vaping deaths rise nationwide

The-CNN-Wire

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - More than 800 people nationwide have become sick due to vaping related illnesses and 18 have died, according to the CDC.

It's the reason researchers are taking a deeper look into vapes and e-cigs, and have developed some new leads that could explain the outbreak.

"My Name is Logan Krahn, I am a 16-year old, I am just one of many teenagers that used to Juul."

Krahn started vaping in high school, and never thought it would make him sick.

"Two weeks ago, I was admitted to my local hospital where doctors first thought it was a severe case of dehydration but then realized it was pneumonia."

But Logan isn't the only teen that is a victim of vaping. Several counties in western Wisconsin have reported cases of vaping illness. Nationwide, there's 800 plus reported.

"Two thirds of them are aged thirteen to 34, and about 16 percent of them were under 18 years old."

Samantha Knox of Gundersen Health System says that there still is no answer to this series of illnesses.

"The main thing right now is we don't know what is causing it."

But researchers are starting to develop some theories.

"It most likely is related to people vaping substances that shouldn't be vaped."

She says when something is added to a vape that isn't regulated, it can release a chemical that when burned can be deadly.

"There're various products out there and people could be making their own products, it's hard to know really."

But she hasn't ruled out that unmodified vapes could be deadly too. Recent studies from the CDC look into some oils used in vapes, and affects they can have on lung tissue.

"We are recommending that you avoid vaping, and certainly if you haven't started, that you shouldn't start now.

Something that Logan agrees with.

"If you don't smoke or vape now please don't start," said the teen.

