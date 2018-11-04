Republican candidates talk to local Minnesota voters before election

LA CRESCENT, Min. (WKBT) - Republican candidates on the Minnesota ballot held a ‘get out the vote’ rally at Corky's Pizza in La Crescent Saturday.

U.S. Senate candidate Karin Housley hosted the event alongside seven other candidates and the chair of the Republican Party of Minnesota.

They were on the last day of a three day bus tour that is part of a larger, ten-day, 65-city tour.

Candidates said it's important to talk to people directly about their message and the importance of voting.

"Four years ago, the last time we had a midterm, there was a 50—five-zero—percent turnout in Minnesota. Half of [all] Minnesotan's didn't vote. And we pride ourselves in Minnesota of having high voter turnout, so I really hope that, at least, we have 60%, 70% [of] people turnout. And I'm seeing energy, frankly, on both sides,” said Jeff Johnson, the Hennepin County Commissioner who is running for governor of Minnesota.

The bus tour moved on to Red Wing, Lakeville and Plymouth Minnesota, and then finished up at Stillwater Saturday evening.

