Reportable offenses drop 10.5 percent for La Crosse Police in first half of 2019
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - New numbers show a drop in reported crimes in La Crosse so far this year.
There's been a 10. 5 percent drop in reportable offenses in the 2019, as compared to last year.
The number of sex offenses, assaults, weapon law violations and disorderly conduct citations are down.
The number of robberies, driving under the influence and curfew violations is up form a year ago.
The total number of people arrested is down 7.7 percent.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- Prolonged no-wake rules, high water impacting local businesses
- City of La Crosse opposes measure to relinquish control of wastewater facilities
- Workforce Ready program provides scholarships for Minnesota students
- Warming temperatures rise along with probability of mayfly hatches
- Honorary first pitch brings local kids and law enforcement together
Latest News
- La Crosse Police stop training recruits at Western amid dispute
- Shuttles offer more options to get to Country Boom
- Prolonged no-wake rules, high water impacting local businesses
- Reportable offenses drop 10.5 percent for La Crosse Police in first half of 2019
- Asst. Chief Rob Abraham picked as interim chief for La Crosse Police Department
- Memo: General fund $651m short heading into next budget
- Warming temperatures rise along with probability of mayfly hatches
- Coulee Collaborative to End Homelessness hosts benefit concert
- Law enforcement throws first pitch at North Stars Legion baseball game
- Registration deadline coming for school busing in La Crosse ahead 2019 school year