Reportable offenses drop 10.5 percent for La Crosse Police in first half of 2019

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - New numbers show a drop in reported crimes in La Crosse so far this year.

There's been a 10. 5 percent drop in reportable offenses in the 2019, as compared to last year.

The number of sex offenses, assaults, weapon law violations and disorderly conduct citations are down.

The number of robberies, driving under the influence and curfew violations is up form a year ago.

The total number of people arrested is down 7.7 percent.



