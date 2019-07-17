Report: Slick plastic sheeting led to flood barrier failure
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) - A new report released by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says an April flood barrier breach in downtown Davenport was caused by pressure from the swollen Mississippi River shifting a barrier with slick plastic sheeting under it.
The report, released Tuesday to Davenport city officials, says the sheeting became slick in the wet conditions, and a segment of the barrier overturned.
City officials say the public works department will make changes to its flood plan based on the report, including making changes to plastic sheeting installation and double-stacking flood barriers when the river height is forecast to reach 20 feet or higher.
Officials in the eastern Iowa city had already announced plans to build a bigger flood barrier in the wake of the April breach that sent floodwaters rushing into downtown streets.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- Musicians are raising their mics to help the Salvation Army and Community Theatre
- Volunteers from Boys & Girls Club volunteer time to remove graffiti
- La Crosse positioned as fifth Wisconsin city to pledge 100% renewable energy
- Aggressive scammers draw warning from La Crosse Police
- Man dies in Houston County motorcycle crash
Latest News
- Tactical team makes high-risk arrest in Tomah
- Local kids are graffiti "busting" with the La Crosse Police Department
- Authorities crack down on Milwaukee drug ring; 15 charged
- Jake Patterson moved to new prison facility for safety reasons
- Better Together hopes to teach trauma-related care method to public
- Northside Elementary joins Hamilton Early Learning Center in year-round calendar
- Winona man who went missing while boating identified
- Jurors deliberate in case of boy accused of attempted murder
- Ex-officer who fatally shot 911 caller appeals convictions
- Report: Slick plastic sheeting led to flood barrier failure