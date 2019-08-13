Report: Great Lakes cleanups boost economic development
Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP) - A new report says cleaning up some of the Great Lakes region's most heavily polluted areas has led to billions of dollars' worth of economic development and brought communities closer together.
The study released Tuesday was conducted by the International Association for Great Lakes Research in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
It reviews efforts to restore harbors, river mouths and other spots that were contaminated with toxic wastes during the industrial boom era.
The U.S. and Canada identified 43 such "areas of concern" in the 1980s. Work remains to be done on most of them.
The report highlights 10 places where cleanups have spurred development.
Among them are the Buffalo River in New York, the Cuyahoga River in Cleveland, the Detroit River in Michigan and Toronto's Lake Ontario waterfront area.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
Latest News
- Onalaska man facing homicide charges given $15,000 cash bond
- Governor Tony Evers supports "Red Flag" gun regulating law
- FEMA tours counties hit by severe storms
- Tactical and joint training underway at Volk Field in Camp Douglas
- Tomah football looks to change narrative after three straight losing seasons
- Four people rescued from Kickapoo River
- Viroqua goes back in time for Wild West Days
- Buprenorphine: the answer for opioid addicts trying to quit?
- DNR spent nearly $10K to host wasting disease summit
- Buttiegieg says rural Americans embrace immigrants they know