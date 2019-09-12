Repairs needed for fire station in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - More repair work is needed for a fire station in our area.

A contractor working on the exterior of fire station one at fifth and market, noticed sections of the floor inside the station were collapsing.

Crawl spaces were built into the station when it was constructed more than 50 years ago.

Several bays are closed, while engineers review the building.

The news is frustrating for La Crosse's fire chief.

"It's a typical home remodeling nightmare, so we've really got to wait to hear back from engineering, we've got some easy solutions on some of the bays. Certainly just reinforces what we're saying about the age of our stations and the need for the city and the community really keep looking at the reinvestment and getting us into some new facilities," said La Crosse Fire Department Chief Ken Gilliam.

That particular fire station was built in 1967.

