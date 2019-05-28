Renovation continues on former Wettstein's building in downtown La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The renovation of a historic downtown La Crosse building is getting closer to completion..
Crews are renovating the former Wettstein's location on 3rd Street.
The long-time La Crosse business closed its doors in August of last year.
When the renovation is completed, the building will house Gundersen Health System's dental specialties clinic.
Gundersen staff say they're excited to see a blend of old and new in the finished space.
"We've kept some of the character, of course, we've kept some of the outside character, which we want to keep. We've kept some of the beautiful brick walls in here that will be.part of the clinic," said Dr. Thomas Mackenzie with Gundersen Health System.
As of now, the clinic is likely to open towards the end of July.
