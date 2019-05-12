ReNEW La Crosse helping residents improve homes with free classes
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - ReNEW La Crosse will be hosting free classes every Wednesday in June.
The classes will be at the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. They are free and open to the public, and there is no registration required.
Topics include landscaping, maintenance, energy savings and sustainability.
Experts will give real world advice on how to improve your home.
"There's just going to be a lot of great, useful information that anybody that comes to the classes will be able to take something away [from]," said Kayha Fox, the executive director of Habitat for Humanity in La Crosse.
There will also be free food, drinks, samples and door prizes.
You can find a class schedule at renewlacrosse.org.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- Mothers & daughters build bonds while building for the community
- 'Shelter in place' as authorities respond to hazmat situation in Crawford county
- New class of Viterbo graduates celebrated at spring commencement
- Law Enforcement welcomes new generation of recruits
- Sunken Civil War era steamboat gets official holiday in La Crosse
Latest News
- Legally blind runner overcomes obstacle on the track
- Viroqua firefighter calls fire in himself while switching shifts
- Drugan's honors local mothers for the 49th year.
- Families flood La Crosse to celebrate hundreds of graduating UWL students
- ReNEW La Crosse helping residents improve homes with free classes
- Get rid of old furniture with La Crosse large item collection
- New class of Viterbo graduates celebrated at spring commencement
- Local health experts say study finds connection between mental and physical health in kids
- Tomah turns blue to honor 3-year-old victim of alleged child abuse
- La Crosse woman braves the long road to motherhood