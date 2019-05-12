ReNEW La Crosse helping residents improve homes with free classes

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - ReNEW La Crosse will be hosting free classes every Wednesday in June.

The classes will be at the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. They are free and open to the public, and there is no registration required.

Topics include landscaping, maintenance, energy savings and sustainability.

Experts will give real world advice on how to improve your home.

"There's just going to be a lot of great, useful information that anybody that comes to the classes will be able to take something away [from]," said Kayha Fox, the executive director of Habitat for Humanity in La Crosse.

There will also be free food, drinks, samples and door prizes.

You can find a class schedule at renewlacrosse.org.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.