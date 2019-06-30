ReNEW block party celebrates month of neighborhood projects

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Habitat for Humanity held a block party at Copeland Park to celebrate the work of volunteers after a month of ReNEW La Crosse projects.

The event was open to the public and had free food, music, games and more.

Kahya Fox, the executive director of Habitat for Humanity in the La Crosse area, said about 100 volunteers worked on the projects. Habitat says their efforts amount to more than 500 hours of work to help improve neighborhoods on the north side.

"We have some really beautiful, iconic neighborhoods here in La Crosse, primarily owned by individuals that have taken great pride in homes that they live in and the neighborhoods that they are part of. By being able to offer that assistance through the help of the volunteers and the ReNEW Neighborhood Revitalization Program, we've been able to give some of that pride back," said Fox

Congratulations to Earl Hedrick, who was announced as the winner of the raffle for a 1953 Chevy Pickup at the event. Money from the raffle will fund Habitat projects in the Summer.

