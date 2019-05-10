Remains found in Boundary Waters wilderness are human
DULUTH, Minn. (AP) - Authorities in Minnesota say skeletal remains found in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness are human.
The remains were found in late April at a campsite belonging to a New Mexico man who planned to spend the winter in the woods. Jordan Grider of Moriarty, New Mexico, an experienced outdoorsman, gave his family the general location where he would be and sent photos from the campsite.
The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office says an initial report from a forensic anthropologist indicates the remains are human, but more examination is needed to identify them.
The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that investigators do not suspect foul play.
