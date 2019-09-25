Registration still open for Maple Leaf Walk Run
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Ahead of the Oktoberfest Maple Leaf parade, the annual Maple Leaf Walk Run is giving people an active way to kick off the day of festing.
And community members still have the chance to sign up and join in the fun.
Sign-ups are still open for the 20th annual Walk Run this Saturday.
Runners can choose from distances of 5 kilometers, 5 miles or 13.1 miles.
The race starts in Riverside Park and runs along the Maple Leaf parade route.
Ahead of the parade, there is a lot of positive energy in the air.
"The route starts on the Maple Leaf parade which is really exciting, you can see all the spectators lining up to watch the parade, so there is a lot of excitement and people cheering people on during the race, so that's really fun to see," said Aleesha Torres, Communications Director for La Crosse Area Family YMCA.
Registration will be open the day of the event or in advance on the La Crosse YMCA's website.
All proceeds from the event support the Y's Annual Campaign.
