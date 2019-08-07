Registration open for Citizens Academy in Sparta
SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) - A local police department is giving people from the area a chance to learn about the job duties of police.
The Sparta Police Department will host their annual Citizen's Academy starting in late September.
The once weekly classes will are mostly held on Tuesdays, though three sessions are on Saturdays.
Topics include taser and firearms usage and scenarios focusing on the use of deadly force in split-second decision.
The lessons help the public to understand how complex the job can be.
"We don't have all that stuff that they show on the TVs to solve crimes in 30 minutes, so it gives them a chance to know realistically what tools we have and how we use them," said Sparta Police Chief of Police Davie Kuderer.
An application for the academy is available on the city of Sparta's website or at the Sparta Police Department.
