Registration deadline coming for school busing in La Crosse ahead 2019 school year
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - If your child plans to ride the school bus in La Crosse in the fall, the registration deadline is coming up.
You're asked to register by July 17th.
The information is used to create bus routes for the district.
Registration is requested from everyone in the district, whether or not your child will use busing for the upcoming school year.
District leaders say registration isn't just for getting kids to class.
"We bus kids to the parochial schools, that's part of our job too, Boys & Girls Club which we take kids to after school," said Mike Freybler.
Information is available on the School District of La Crosse's website.
