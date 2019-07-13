Red Wing firefighters announce no confidence vote for chief

RED WING, Minn. (AP) - The union representing firefighters in Red Wing has announced a vote of no confidence in the city's fire chief.

The union says Chief Shannon Draper was suspended after an April staff meeting in which he allegedly threatened employees and used profanity. Draper had called the meeting after the city notified him about a complaint.

The union says it took a vote of no confidence in May, but didn't publicize the vote until Friday - after Draper returned to work.

Phone calls to the fire station went unanswered Friday and Draper did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment from The Associated Press.

Union president Peter Hanlin says in a statement that firefighters have lost all trust in the chief.

