Red Wing firefighters announce no confidence vote for chief
RED WING, Minn. (AP) - The union representing firefighters in Red Wing has announced a vote of no confidence in the city's fire chief.
The union says Chief Shannon Draper was suspended after an April staff meeting in which he allegedly threatened employees and used profanity. Draper had called the meeting after the city notified him about a complaint.
The union says it took a vote of no confidence in May, but didn't publicize the vote until Friday - after Draper returned to work.
Phone calls to the fire station went unanswered Friday and Draper did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment from The Associated Press.
Union president Peter Hanlin says in a statement that firefighters have lost all trust in the chief.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
Latest News
- Big changes coming to La Crosse Regional Airport
- Local school districts in search of drivers ahead of new school year
- Local kids raising funds for Veterans Memorial Pool with concert
- West Nile case in Iowa draws tips from health officials in La Crosse County
- Red Wing firefighters announce no confidence vote for chief
- 'Sara Style' Summer Showdown helps promote healthy lifestyles
- Winona Post Office puts the past behind, swears in new Postmaster
- Fort McCoy's Draw Yard is one-of-a-kind, cost saving facility
- La Crosse North Stars open Grizzly Baseball Tournament with win
- New stadium videoboard installation underway at Winona State