Red Cross: About 17 people displaced after early morning apartment fire

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The La Crosse Fire Department says firefighters responded to a structure fire on Fifth Avenue South Sunday at 7:20 a.m. The fire was at an apartment building across from Poage Park.

Firefighter say it took them two minutes to get to the scene, where they saw flames and heavy smoke coming from the middle of the building.

Within a few minutes, most of the fire was extinguished according to the Fire Department. After continued efforts, firefighters say they were able to completely extinguish the fire which had spread to other parts of the building through the attic.

Xcel Energy was able to shut off an active gas leak at the building caused by falling debris, according to the fire department.

Firefighters say all residents of the five apartments in the building were able to exit without any reports of injury. They say all apartments sustained severe smoke or fire damage.

The American Red Cross says volunteers provided comfort to those affected by the fire, as well as assistance for lodging and other needs.

The Red Cross says about 17 people from three families were displaced by the fire. It will continue to help the affected families with their recovery, according to officials with the organization.

The La Crosse Police Department and Tri-State Ambulance also assisted on scene, according to firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

