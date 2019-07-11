Recycling up at Riverfest in La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A push to get more people to recycle at La Crosse's Riverfest produced some big results this year.
More than 3,500 pounds of material was recycled at this the four-day fest.
That is up from about 700 pounds at last year's Riverfest.
More than 1,200 pounds of the recycling was aluminum cans alone.
According to Hilltopper Refuse and Recycling, the amount recycled saved enough energy to power a single family home for about 300 days.
Recycling containers were placed alongside trash containers throughout Riverside Park.
