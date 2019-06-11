Records: Ex-U of Minnesota ticketing director skimmed $361K
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Court documents show a former University of Minnesota ticketing director skimmed more than $360,000 in a long-running scheme.
The Star Tribune reports the amount was disclosed shortly before a federal judge sentenced 37-year-old Brent Holck of Maple Grove to prison.
Holck reported to prison on Monday. He will be there for 21 months after pleading guilty to siphoning money from April 2012 to January 2017.
According to sentencing documents, Holck must repay more than $361,000 to the university.
The complaint says Holck would locate completed sales in the ticketing system, often after an event had occurred, delete orders and have refunds issued to accounts he controlled.
Holck was fired in February 2017 after an audit discovered discrepancies in ticket transaction records.
School officials said no fans dollars were lost.
