Recognizing employees with disabilities in our community

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month, which recognizes people with disabilities in the workforce.

Just over 19-percent of people with disabilities were employed in the U-S last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Alex Mossman, manager of the Crow restaurant in downtown La Crosse says people with disabilities are an important part of their business.

"I think it's just nice to give everybody an opportunity, because everyone has, you know, the skills to do certain things, like, when Tom is working here, no one here considers him different, he's just one of the guys. He's definitely left an impression on the business, and a good one at that."

Tom, an employee at the Crow, has been working there for three years and told us that he looks forward to going to work because he makes a steady income, he can socialize with his co-workers, and it gets him out of his house and into the community.

"I like to work, I'm not bored, sitting at home. I've got something to do, I'm active and all that," Tom said.

Tom has been in the workforce for 15 years and doesn't plan on quitting anytime soon.

