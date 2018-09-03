Rapid City landfill may be at capacity by 2037

Photo by Emmet from Pexels

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - Rapid City officials say the city's landfill could be full by 2037 - 16 years earlier than anticipated.

The Rapid City Journal reports that a Minnesota-based engineering firm's 2016 report estimated the landfill would reach capacity in 2053. Former landfill superintendent Jerry Wright says the lost time equates to a loss of tens of millions of dollars.

Public Works Director Dale Tech says that while the 2006 study was accurate when it was published, it was conducted before some cells in the landfill were designed and built, so the estimate has changed.

Assistant Public Works Director Dan Coon says landfills are dynamic systems and a 12-year-old report isn't a good predictor. He says the landfill will likely try to adjust practices to extend capacity.

