Rain forces changes Community Development Week in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Rain chances are forcing a schedule change for a celebration of 'Community Development Week' in La Crosse.

The Family Fun Night's scheduled for tomorrow is delayed until Thursday.

Community Development Week events honor the contributions that the Department of Housing and Urban Development's Community Block Grants have made in our community.

The grants are federal dollars awarded to cities to help improve the quality of life for low and moderate income households.

The Family Fun Night will start at 4:30 and run until 6:30 p.m. at Poage Park on La Crosse's south side.

More information about other events during the week is at the city of La Crosse website.



