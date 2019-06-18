Rail supporters propose more Amtrak stops in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - People who ride the Amtrak in La Crosse may soon have more options.

A resolution calling for higher state and federal funding for passenger trains goes to the full La Crosse County Board for a vote next week.

County administrator Steve O'Malley says rail traffic is becoming more profitable for Wisconsin and state leaders want to see more money invested in this kind of travel.

"This will benefit roughly 50% of the population will be within 35 to 45 minutes of a train station," said O'Malley. "Ultimately Amtrak believes that if they can increase the frequency along the entire route that they will eventually eliminate the operating subsidy as well."

At least one group has proposed doubling the number of Amtrak stops in La Crosse from two per day to four.



