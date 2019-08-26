Racine officer shoots at man with compound bow
RACINE, Wis. (AP) - Authorities in Racine say an officer shot at a man who was pointing a compound bow at police.
Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance Saturday about 10:30 p.m. and were confronted by the 43-year-old suspect with the bow. An officer responded by firing his gun at the man who was not hit.
He surrendered and was arrested. Racine police are investigating since the shooting did not result in a fatality.
