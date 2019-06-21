Push

Traffic backed up on I-90 eastbound starting at exit 5

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 04:43 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 04:43 PM CDT

Traffic on eastbound I-90 is backed up in the La Crosse area starting at exit 5 because of merging traffic before the construction zone.

Take an alternate route, if possible. 


