Tonight on News 8 This Weekend: 59th Annual Oktoberfest wraps up

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - La Crosse's annual Oktoberfest wraps up with a hearty breakfast, card tournament and doggie dash! We'll take a look at some of today's festivities and how they're helping the community after the event ends.

Plus a tentative agreement has been reached with the whistleblower who exposed President Trump's call with the president of Ukraine. We'll have the latest from Washington, D.C.

And I hope you kept out some of your summer clothes because we have one more warm-up tomorrow. Chris will have our 8-day forecast in just a few minutes.