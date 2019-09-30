Tonight on News 8 This Weekend: 59th Annual Oktoberfest wraps up
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - La Crosse's annual Oktoberfest wraps up with a hearty breakfast, card tournament and doggie dash! We'll take a look at some of today's festivities and how they're helping the community after the event ends.
Plus a tentative agreement has been reached with the whistleblower who exposed President Trump's call with the president of Ukraine. We'll have the latest from Washington, D.C.
And I hope you kept out some of your summer clothes because we have one more warm-up tomorrow. Chris will have our 8-day forecast in just a few minutes.
