Push

Tonight on News 8 at Five: Wisconsin suicide task force works to reduce the rate of death by suicide

By:

Posted: May 20, 2019 04:50 PM CDT

Updated: May 20, 2019 04:50 PM CDT

As the suicide rate in Wisconsin continues to rise, the state-run suicide task force held a meeting in La Crosse today to talk about strategies to reduce the suicide rate before proposing legislation. 
 

Plus... StormTeam 8 Meteorologist Cory Malles tells us how long today's cool temperatures will last.


Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars