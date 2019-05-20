Tonight on News 8 at Five: Wisconsin suicide task force works to reduce the rate of death by suicide
As the suicide rate in Wisconsin continues to rise, the state-run suicide task force held a meeting in La Crosse today to talk about strategies to reduce the suicide rate before proposing legislation.
Plus... StormTeam 8 Meteorologist Cory Malles tells us how long today's cool temperatures will last.
