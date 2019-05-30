Tonight on News 8 at Five: Some Wisconsin law enforcement oppose a bipartisan hemp proposal
Tonight on News 8 at Five, some Wisconsin law enforcement agencies are opposing a bipartisan proposal designed to help Wisconsin's emerging hemp industry.
Plus... StormTeam 8 Chief Meteorologist Cory Malles tells us about our upcoming rain chances.
Top Videos
Latest News
- Mayo Clinic increasing Urgent Care hours in Onalaska
- Wisconsin hemp bill draws opposition from law enforcement
- Foxconn awards contracts to 'Wisconsin-based' companies
- Wisconsin high court hopefuls to speak at Democratic event
- Big Al's Pizza one of several downtown La Crosse locations seeing new life
- Donation helps band shell fundraising effort come closer to goal.
- Prince's bodyguard deposed in wrongful death lawsuit
- Gov. Evers seeking applicants for Jackson County Coroner
- Students from La Crosse Design Institute create space for elementary school student
- Arcadia Police Department says two arrested for suspected drug possession